BAE Systems to develop flight control computer for Supernal’s eVTOL vehicle
Oct. 17, 2022 11:54 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has entered into an agreement to design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle.
- Under the agreement, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) will help define the architecture of a lightweight, fly-by-wire system for Supernal's autonomous-capable aircraft.
- This next-generation system will be a compact solution that addresses the processing requirements and potential autonomy needs of advanced air mobility vehicles.
- Work on the flight control system will be conducted at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Endicott, New York.
Comments