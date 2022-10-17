Broad index-tracking ETFs tick into positive territory for October

Monday morning’s market rally has Wall Street’s benchmark exchange traded funds (ETFs that track the three major equity indices) ticking into the green for October. The underlying S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq are all in positive trading territory now in October with help from the recent advance.

Regarding the S&P 500, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) they are each up 2.4% on Monday. The upward move also pushed all three funds to +1.2% for October.

At the same time, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) picked up 1.8% in early trading, sending the ETF higher for the month of October by 3.7%.

The world’s fifth largest exchange traded fund Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 has tracked higher by 3.5% on Monday pushing the fund just above the flatline level for October. The QQQ is +0.2% for the month.

Looking at the year-to-date performance, the SPY, VOO, IVV, DIA and QQQ are -23.2%, -23.2%, -23.3%, -17.2%, and -32.9%, respectively.

While major averages are heading north on Monday, Oppenheimer equity strategist John Stoltzfus is still cutting his Street-high target for S&P 500 for 2022.

