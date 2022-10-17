Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) said Monday it has launched construction of its 80%-owned Lafigué gold project in Côte d’Ivoire after the definitive feasibility study confirmed its potential to become a "cornerstone asset."

The miner said the study proved reserves at the project were 600K oz, or 30%, higher than the preliminary feasibility study.

Based on the just-completed study, Endeavour (OTCQX:EDVMF) forecast Lafigué will produce an average 203K oz/year of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $871/oz over a 12.8-year initial mine life.

Citing strong exploration potential, Endeavour (OTCQX:EDVMF) said it will target the discovery of 1.5M-2M oz of indicated resources across the Fetekro exploration permit area over the 2021-25 period at a discovery cost of $45/oz.

"For a modest exploration investment of $31M, which represents a discovery cost of $12/oz, we have added a new cornerstone asset to our portfolio," the company said.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) "has a strong net cash balance as it progresses its Sabodala-Massawa Expansion, and this is despite continuing to pay an industry-leading dividend yield," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.