Marsh McLennan to acquire Avascent in aerospace and defense sector
Oct. 17, 2022 11:56 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Marsh McLennan's (NYSE:MMC) business Oliver Wyman stated Monday it has signed a deal to acquire an aerospace and defense management consulting firm Avascent.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed
- Avascent is based in the US, Canada, UK and France and with an extended network of clients and senior advisors around the world. The deal will see about 130 professionals, including 10 partners joining Oliver Wyman.
- "Avascent will complement Oliver Wyman's expertise, and strengthen it significantly in the Aerospace and Defense sector, both with our corporate and private equity clients," commented Nick Studer, President and CEO, Oliver Wyman.
- The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year.
- MMC stock is up 3% on Monday.
