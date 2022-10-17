Caesars Entertainment pops with casino traffic said to be still strong

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was one of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 Index on Monday amid a strong day overall for consumer discretionary stocks with sentiment slightly improved.

CZR got an extra boost after Stifel was positive on the casino stock after a recent meeting with management.

"Based on where our estimates sit today, we believe there is considerable upside to 3Q22/4Q22 estimates, across all three verticals: the Strip, Regionals and OSB/iGaming," updated analyst Steven Wieczynski.

Wieczynski said CZR confirmed that trends both in Vegas and at regional properties are still strong and the company is not seeing any signs that their customer base is weakening.

Stifel has a Buy rating on CZR and price target of $63.

Shares of CZR were up 6.15% at 12:05 p.m. on Monday. See the one-year CZR trading chart.