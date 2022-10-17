Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is set to kick off the pharma earnings season with its Q3 earnings for 2022 on Tuesday before the market opens, while Wall Street focuses on its outlook amid a challenging macro environment.

Despite rising interest rates, a slowing economy, and a strong dollar, JNJ has lost only ~3% in the year, compared to the ~24% decline in the S&P 500, as indicated in this graph.

The shares have resisted the impact of two guidance cuts announced with previous earnings releases, including one in April when the company suspended its sales guidance for its FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine citing a supply glut and demand uncertainty.

In July, JNJ cited currency headwinds in slashing its 2022 outlook for GAAP revenue and adjusted earnings per share and highlighted inflationary pressures to forecast flat operating margins for the year.

Wall Street has taken note of the concerns. While forecasting JNJ to report $2.49 of earnings per share and $23.4B in revenue for the quarter, the analysts have lowered the fiscal 2022 EPS and revenue estimates for the company 14 and 13 times over the past three months compared to zero and one upward revisions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the average price target on JNJ has slipped to $184.13 from $187.61 even though overall ratings have remained steady at Buy during the period.

Last week, Bank of America, with a Neutral rating on the stock, lowered the JNJ price target to $178 from $185 per share, citing a cut to 2022 guidance due to forex headwinds and inflationary impact.

"We would not be surprised given the macro backdrop noted above to see JNJ nominally lower 2022 guidance, mostly based on continued F/X headwinds and inflationary pressure, with mid-to-lower end of the current guidance becoming the new upper boundary," the analyst Bob Hopkins wrote.

In July, JNJ slashed its 2022 guidance for GAAP revenue and adj. diluted per-share earnings to $93.3B – $94.3B and $10.00 - $10.10, respectively.