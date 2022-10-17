Sinclair Broadcast enters creative partnership with Anthony Zuiker
Oct. 17, 2022 12:05 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has announced a broad, multi-platform creative partnership with Anthony E. Zuiker to create content across a range of formats and subjects.
- Zuiker, an award-winning content creator, writer, and producer will work with Sinclair’s Chief Innovation Officer, Scott Ehrlich, and the Sinclair team, to develop original programming and content.
- Zuiker will also highlight the compelling stories that deserve to be told in a longer, more dynamic format, broadening the appeal for a global audience.
- “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a multi-media playground ripe to develop, create, and distribute original content for their own stations and domestic and global platforms at the highest level,” said Zuiker.
