Even as earnings season began to gain momentum, analyst comments still played an important role in Monday's midday trading. This included Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), which rose on an upgrade, and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC), which dropped following a downgrade.

Elsewhere, Continental Resources (CLR) climbed after reaching a deal to be acquired by its founder. At the same time, SM Energy (SM) dropped on disappointing production figures.

Gainers

Cloudflare (NET) rallied thanks to a bullish comment from Wells Fargo, climbing nearly 13% in intraday action. The firm upgraded NET to Overweight from Equal-Weight, citing the cybersecurity company's "increasing focus on consolidation to reduce costs."

Along with the expense controls, analyst Andrew Nowinski pointed to a sharp decline in NET's stock price, which created a more attractive entry point. In addition, the Wells Fargo analyst predicted that the company would generate positive free cash flow in the back half of 2022.

Elsewhere, a deal to be purchased prompted an advance in Continental Resources (CLR). Shares rose nearly 9% after the company reached an agreement to be acquired by chairman and founder Harold Hamm.

The purchase price for the deal was $74.28 per share, or a total of about $27B. Currently, the Hamm family owns about 83% of CLR.

Decliners

A downbeat analyst comment triggered selling in Edgewell Personal Care (EPC). Morgan Stanley downgraded EPC to Underweight from Equal-weight.

Ahead of the firm's Q3 results next month, Morgan Stanley predicted that the consumer products company would likely miss expectations. "We see risk to FY23 consensus as sales weaken on more difficult comparisons, confirmed by Q3 sales weakness in US tracked channels, including recent deteriorating EPC market share trends," Morgan Stanley said.

Meanwhile, SM Energy (SM) lost ground in midday trading after reporting lower-than-expected production for Q3. The company said its output came in at 137.8K boe/day for the quarter, weighed down by delayed well completions.

Looking more broadly, SM said it experienced the impact of supply chain issues and offset activity, factors it expects will carry over into Q4. Shares dropped nearly 7% on the day.

To keep track of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.