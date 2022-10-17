Humana announces major expansion of Florida Dental Network, benefits

Oct. 17, 2022 12:36 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Humana (NYSE:HUM) has announced that it is both enhancing its 2023 dental benefits and significantly increasing the number of dentists available to its Florida Medicare Advantage members.
  • In addition to doubling the number of dentists available to its Medicare Advantage members, Humana is introducing extra financial help for those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.
  • Beginning Jan. 1, Floridians enrolled in a 2023 Humana HMO or PPO Medicare Advantage plan will have access to the Florida GoldPlus Dental Network, which includes 8,100 dentists across the state, as well as a nationwide network.
  • “We’re thrilled to announce a significant investment in our dental benefits and network,” said Caraline Coats, Humana’s South Florida Medicare President.

