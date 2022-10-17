Sunnova, SunPower started as Positive at Susquehanna on strong solar demand

Oct. 17, 2022 12:21 PM ET Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), SPWR, RUN By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Closeup of photovoltaic panels on a rooftop. Reflecting photovoltaic modules on a rooftop.

lupmotion/iStock via Getty Images

Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) +3.6% and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +2.2% in Monday's trading after Susquehanna initiated both solar companies with Positive ratings and respective price targets of $38 and $25, and reiterated Sunrun (RUN) as Positive with a $40 target, as residential solar names look attractive following recent weakness.

Susquehanna's Biju Perincheril sees very strong demand continuing for residential solar, despite near-term frictions including higher equipment and financing costs as well as supply chain constraints.

Perincheril said Sunnova (NOVA) looks attractive based on his projected contracted customer value by year-end 2025, and he still expects the company to grow installations at 2.5x the market over the next three years.

The analyst sees SunPower's (SPWR) residential systems and component sales to grow at nearly 2x the market over the next three years, while expecting profitability to improve with higher storage/financial products attach rates and lower customer acquisition costs, along with incremental pricing power.

Sunnova (NOVA) said recently it is expanding beyond home solar into the commercial market.

