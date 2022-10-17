Stellantis to ramp up EV production in France
Oct. 17, 2022 12:44 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is planning to boost production of electric vehicles in France.
- The automaker displayed a broad range of electrified offerings at the ongoing Paris Motor Show as it pushes to launch an additional 28 all-new battery electric vehicles through 2024.
- Speaking at the event, the company's chief executive Carlos Tavares said that the company will double the share of electric car models it produces in France, with some new models of its Peugeot brand to be produced at its Mulhouse plant.
- By 2024, Stellantis (STLA) plans to have a total of 12 battery electric vehicles produced in France in five factories with one million vehicle manufacturing capacity installed.
- Its Mulhouse site will produce the future Peugeot e-308 sedan and station wagon and Peugeot e-408.
- STLA shares gained ~4% shortly before 12.45PM ET
Comments