Cigna faces government lawsuit over fraudulent Medicare Advantage payments
Oct. 17, 2022 12:54 PM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday that the federal government filed a civil lawsuit against Cigna (NYSE:CI) and one of its subsidiaries over claims that the managed care organization submitted false information to inflate its Medicare Advantage payments artificially.
- Medicare Advantage is the commercial alternative to government-funded Medicare, under which private insurers receive payments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) based on demographic and diagnoses data of plan beneficiaries.
- Joining a lawsuit initially filed by a whistleblower in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the government seeks damages and penalties from Cigna (CI) under the False Claims Act.
- “As alleged, CIGNA obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by submitting to the Government false and invalid diagnoses for its Medicare Advantage plan members,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, announcing the lawsuit.
- Cigna (CI) did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha’s request for comments.
- Read: Seeking Alpha contributor R.A. Moss recently detailed the risks faced by the company’s pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts.
Comments (1)