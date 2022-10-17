F.N.B. Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETF.N.B. Corporation (FNB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-66.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $361.67M (+446.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
