South Africa's Transet agrees to new labor deal with top union, ending strike

Oct. 17, 2022 12:57 PM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), AAUKF, IMPUYGFI, HMY, AU, IMPUF, NGLOYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Large mining rock dump trucks transporting Platinum ore for processing

Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

South African state-owned ports and rail operator Transnet said Monday it reached a three-year wage deal with the labor union that represents a majority of its workers, agreeing to immediately call off a strike that caused a costly slowdown of exports of iron ore, coal and other minerals.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:SBSW), (AU), (GFI), (HMY), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY), (OTCQX:IMPUF), (OTCQX:IMPUY)

Members of the United Transport and Allied Trade Union launched a strike on October 6, demanding an increase linked to South Africa's inflation rate, which rose 7.6% Y/Y in August.

Transnet said it agreed to a 6% wage increase for the current financial year, a 5.5% raise next year and a further 6% boost in 2024; the agreement will be backdated to April 2022.

Sibanye Stillwater's (SBSW) operational problems in South Africa persist but its "strategy looks poised for success," Atlas Equity Research writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

