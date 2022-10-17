South African state-owned ports and rail operator Transnet said Monday it reached a three-year wage deal with the labor union that represents a majority of its workers, agreeing to immediately call off a strike that caused a costly slowdown of exports of iron ore, coal and other minerals.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:SBSW), (AU), (GFI), (HMY), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY), (OTCQX:IMPUF), (OTCQX:IMPUY)

Members of the United Transport and Allied Trade Union launched a strike on October 6, demanding an increase linked to South Africa's inflation rate, which rose 7.6% Y/Y in August.

Transnet said it agreed to a 6% wage increase for the current financial year, a 5.5% raise next year and a further 6% boost in 2024; the agreement will be backdated to April 2022.

