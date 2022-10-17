Rogers, Shaw plan Competition Bureau mediation over merger

  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (RCI.B:CA) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (SJR.B:CA) have given notice they intend to mediate the case of their proposed merger with Canada's Competition Bureau Oct. 27-28.
  • That falls into a mediation window set for the deal, Bloomberg notes.
  • Quebecor (QBR.B:CA) will take part as well; the company has a deal to buy most of Shaw's wireless assets if Rogers' proposed acquisition of Shaw goes forward.
  • The Competition Bureau has requested a one-day-long mediation session.
  • The deal has been approved by Shaw shareholders as well as the court and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. The Competition Bureau, though, has sued to block the transaction.
  • In early September, Canada's Competition Committee said selling Freedom Mobile to Quebecor subsidiary Videotron doesn't resolve antitrust concerns about the Rogers/Shaw deal.

