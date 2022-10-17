Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock plunged over 50% Monday after gaining 24% in the prior session.

Shares of the Chinese lockset and security systems maker opened at $4.05, recently changing hands at $3 around 1:10 p.m. ET. The stock rallied Friday to close 24% higher at $6.51. The company did not appear to release any news or make any SEC filings over the last few days.

Intelligent Living stock has been highly volatile since the company held its initial public offering on July 13, raising around $20M. The stock hit a 52-week high of $26.40 during its first session and a 52-week low of $1.49 on Sept. 21.

Based in Hong Kong, Intelligent Living is a maker of mechanical locksets and electronic security devices. Its products are sold primarily in Canada and the US.

