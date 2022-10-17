WVE, AVCT and SMIT among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Inpixon (INPX) +65%.
- Archaea Energy (LFG) +53%.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) +40%.
- OPAL Fuels (OPAL) +26%.
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) +25%.
- Inventiva (IVA) +23%.
- WeTrade Group (WETG) +22%.
- Roblox (RBLX) +22%.
- Seritage Growth (SRG) +20%.
- Wag! Group (PET) +20%.
- Losers: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) -72%.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) -67%.
- Intelligent Living Application Group (ILAG) -53%.
- Cano Health (CANO) -43%.
- Schmitt Industries (SMIT) -20%.
- Rubicon Technologies (RBT) -19%.
- Pineapple Energy (PEGY) -17%.
- Laser Photonics (LASE) -16%.
- Finger Motion (FNGR) -16%.
- Wave Life Sciences (WVE) -13%.
