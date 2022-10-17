WVE, AVCT and SMIT among mid-day movers

Oct. 17, 2022 1:23 PM ETAVCT, SMIT, WVE, IVA, PET, OPAL, AVAH, RBTBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Inpixon (INPX) +65%.
  • Archaea Energy (LFG) +53%.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) +40%.
  • OPAL Fuels (OPAL) +26%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) +25%.
  • Inventiva (IVA) +23%.
  • WeTrade Group (WETG) +22%.
  • Roblox (RBLX) +22%.
  • Seritage Growth (SRG) +20%.
  • Wag! Group (PET) +20%.
  • Losers: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) -72%.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) -67%.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group (ILAG) -53%.
  • Cano Health (CANO) -43%.
  • Schmitt Industries (SMIT) -20%.
  • Rubicon Technologies (RBT) -19%.
  • Pineapple Energy (PEGY) -17%.
  • Laser Photonics (LASE) -16%.
  • Finger Motion (FNGR) -16%.
  • Wave Life Sciences (WVE) -13%.

