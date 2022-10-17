American Express's (NYSE:AXP) U.S consumer credit card delinquency rate ticked up in September from August, while its net write-off rate held steady, the company disclosed in a filing Monday.

The data are another indication that consumers' credit card payment behavior is very slowly heading toward prepandemic levels.

The U.S. consumer credit card delinquency rate increased to 0.9% in September from 0.8% in August and from 0.7% in September 2021. That's still significantly below the 1.50% delinquency rate the company had in September 2019.

The net write-off rate of 0.8% hasn't changed from the previous two months, but has increased from 0.4% in September 2021. By comparison, that figure was 2.0% three years ago.

Lending activity is also rising. With American Express's (AXP) U.S. consumer card member loans increasing to $66.3B in September vs. $65.9B in August and $59.7B in September 2019.

U.S. small business card delinquency rate of 0.7% was unchanged from August, and the net write-off rate, at 0.7%, also stayed flat from a month earlier. U.S. small business card member loans edged up to $20.7B in September from $20.2B in August and from $13.4B in September 2019.

Previously (Sept. 18), credit card metrics further normalized in August as loan growth stayed strong