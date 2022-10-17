Will regional banks continue financials' Q3 winning streak tomorrow?

Will regional banks continue the Q3 winning streak for the financial sector tomorrow?

Truist Financial (TFC), Silvergate Capital (SI), Signature Bank (SBNY) and Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) are set to report their Q3 earnings results tomorrow, Oct. 18, before market open, while First Horizon (FHN) will report it after market close.

With net interest income playing a dominating role in the revenue structure of all the banks, the trend is expected to be continued.

Banking and broad spectrum financial-based exchange traded funds showed strength in Monday's early trading after they received a boost from Q3 earnings figures delivered by Bank of America.

Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp also reported a beat in their Q3 results, driven by higher net interest income on account of the rising interest rates.

Regional banks have shown similar trends in terms of their quarterly results until now.

First Republic Bank's (FRC) Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.02 and revenue of $1.57B (+17.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.

Washington Federal's (WAFD) stock rose ~6% on Friday after the company's FQ4 earnings beat estimates. PNC Financial (PNC) stock advanced as much as 2% in Friday premarket trading after its Q3 earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations as loans, net interest margin and fees continued to push up.

Analysts expect revenues to rise Y/Y for all the regional banks reporting tomorrow. However, that is not the case for EPS.

Here is a look at the Q3 estimates:

Over the last 2 years, FHN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS and revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward revisions.

Over the last 2 years, TFC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward revisions.

Meanwhile, over the last 1 year, SI has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 75% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward revision.

And, over the last 1 year, SBNY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward revisions.

For CBSH, over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward revision.