DIG Restaurants collaborates with SmartSense by Digi
Oct. 17, 2022 1:02 PM ETDigi International Inc. (DGII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) has announced that it will extend its work with DIG, a seasonally-driven restaurant group.
- Continuing its use of SmartSense by Digi solutions, DIG has the industry’s most reliable technology to maintain and expand its unrivaled product freshness.
- SmartSense’s IoT sensing and monitoring solutions will allow DIG to leverage digitized task management to closely monitor how products are handled and stored.
- Using one centralized dashboard, DIG team members are able to remotely manage quality and safety operations across all locations, supporting the company’s growth.
- “Our ongoing collaboration with DIG will help amplify the quality and safety of its products at all locations." said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi.
- DGII is +6.61% to $34.68.
