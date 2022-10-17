DIG Restaurants collaborates with SmartSense by Digi

Oct. 17, 2022 1:02 PM ETDigi International Inc. (DGII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) has announced that it will extend its work with DIG, a seasonally-driven restaurant group.
  • Continuing its use of SmartSense by Digi solutions, DIG has the industry’s most reliable technology to maintain and expand its unrivaled product freshness.
  • SmartSense’s IoT sensing and monitoring solutions will allow DIG to leverage digitized task management to closely monitor how products are handled and stored.
  • Using one centralized dashboard, DIG team members are able to remotely manage quality and safety operations across all locations, supporting the company’s growth.
  • “Our ongoing collaboration with DIG will help amplify the quality and safety of its products at all locations." said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi.
  • DGII is +6.61% to $34.68.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.