Agrify dips on plan to execute 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Oct. 17, 2022 1:36 PM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is set to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective October 18, 2022.
  • The 1-for-10 reverse stock split will automatically convert 10 current shares of Agrify's (AGFY) common stock into one new share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split.
  • The move will enable the company to meet the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. ​
  • The common stock will open for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 on a split-adjusted basis under the current trading symbol "AGFY."
  • The split will reduce the number of shares of outstanding common stock from ~26,710,087 shares to ~2,671,009 shares.
  • AGFY shares were down ~10% shortly before 13.45PM ET

