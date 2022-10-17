Enochian stock climbs on US patent for oncology platform

Oct. 17, 2022

  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock rose ~5% on Monday after the company said that it received a U.S. patent for its proprietary cancer treatment platform which could potentially be used to induce life-long remission.
  • Preclinical animal and laboratory studies of the company’s product candidate to treat pancreatic cancer in humanized mice model of hu-BLT (ENOB-DC-11) have shown positive results, the company added.
  • "We are incredibly excited to have been awarded this patent for Enochian’s allogeneic cell and gene therapy cancer treatment platform, especially following promising early study results," said Enochian's CEO Mark Dybul.
  • Enochian noted that if results remain positive, it will potentially submit a pre-IND application to the FDA by early- to mid-2023, followed by IND submission and human trials planned for the end of 2023 or early 2024.
  • The company hopes to expand its oncology treatment platform to product candidates which could include triple-negative breast cancer, glioblastoma and/or kidney cancer.

