State Street Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 17, 2022 1:48 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (-11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
