Interactive Brokers Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $792.7M (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBKR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments