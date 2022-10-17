Visa, Mastercard said to be subject of FTC probe on debit-card routing - report
Oct. 17, 2022
- The Federal Trade Commission is looking at whether security tokens that Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) use are restricting competition in routing debit card payments, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Almost three years ago, Bloomberg reported that the FTC had been talking to large retailer and trade groups about the two payment networks' policies that might limit merchants' ability to route transactions through competing debit networks. And in March 2021, the WSJ said the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating Visa (V) for anticompetitive practices in debit-card transactions.
- It's not clear if the FTC investigation into security tokens is part of the previous one or if it's a new probe, the WSJ said.
- Previously (Aug. 30), Visa (V) said its U.S. payments volume climbed 11% Y/Y in August, with credit payments volume up 17% and debit volume up 7%.
