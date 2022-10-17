Pinterest shares climb 6% as stock rallies ahead of earnings report

Oct. 17, 2022

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was on the rise Monday, climbing more than 6% as the social information and sharing site continued to rally ahead of its upcoming third-quarter results.
  • Since falling to a two-year low of $16.14 a share in May, Pinterest (PINS) has risen 40%, and the company's shares advanced in a broad market rally. Among other social and Internet companies, Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) rose 6%, Snap (SNAP) climbed nearly 8% and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) was up by 4.5%.
  • Pinterest (PINS) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Oct. 27.
  • Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan raised his rating on Pinterest's (PINS) stock to buy from neutral, and lifted his price target to $31 a share from $24. Sheridan said Pinterest's (PINS) outlook has become more positive as recent moves suggest it is in a better position to attract a bigger share of the market for online ad budgets.

