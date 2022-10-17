Walgreens, CVS and Walmart start selling over-the-counter hearing aids

Hearing aid.

Liudmyla Liudmyla/iStock via Getty Images

  • Major U.S. pharmacy retailers Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health (CVS), and retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will roll out low-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids on Monday as a new FDA rule allowing customers to purchase the devices without a prescription or a medical exam takes effect.
  • “Starting today, hearing aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost,” the White House said on Monday.
  • Citing FDA estimates, the White House noted that the rule could cut average costs by as much as $3K per pair of devices and benefit approximately 30M Americans, including about 10M under 60.
  • While low-cost OTC hearing aids will be available from Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health (CVS), and Walmart (WMT) from Monday, Best Buy (BBY) and supermarket chain Hy-Vee will join the rollout over the week, according to the White House.
  • Hearing aid manufacturers include Knowles Corp (KN), Eargo (EAR), and Cochlear Ltd. (OTCPK:CHEOF)(OTCPK:CHEOY). The rule announced in August applies to those with mild-to-moderate hearing impairment.

