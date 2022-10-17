Credit Suisse gauges interest in its U.S. asset management operations - report

Oct. 17, 2022 2:23 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

The Credit Suisse trademark is on the facade

MarekUsz

  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has started marketing for sale the U.S. operations of its asset management business, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the business.
  • The business, which includes a platform for buying and selling collateralized loan obligations is expected to attract interest from private equity firms, they said. Still, Credit Suisse (CS) hasn't made a final decision and may decide to hold onto the unit.
  • The news comes as the Swiss lender is poised to unveil later this month a comprehensive restructuring that seeks to simplify the bank's organization and reduce its capital requirements.
  • YTD, Credit Suisse's (CS) stock has slumped 54% as it has struggled with years of scandals and missteps. The stock decline has made it more difficult for the company to raise fresh funds.
  • Its shares have risen 4.2% in Monday afternoon trading after the company agreed to a $495M settlement with New Jersey over RMBSs dating from before the 2008 financial crisis.
  • Earlier this month, Bloomberg had reported a plan to seek outside investor capital for its advisory and investment banking businesses.

