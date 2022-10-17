Genius Brands announces buyback of common shares
- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) has repurchased 419,336 shares of common stock in a private transaction from an entity owned by Harold and Jennifer Chizick, former executives of the Co.
- This share repurchase was made in connection with a comprehensive settlement agreement resolving certain employment-related claims by Harold and Jennifer Chizick against the Company as well as the counterclaim by the Company against the Chizicks.
- "Also, the significant premium to the market price, $1.99 per share, underscores our confidence in our rapidly growing business and the future." said Genius Brands spokesperson.
