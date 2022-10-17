Pernod Ricard to acquire majority stake in Código 1530 tequila

Oct. 17, 2022 2:54 PM ETPernod Ricard SA (PDRDF)PRNDYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) said Monday it will acquire a majority stake in Código 1530 tequila, a range of ultra-premium and prestige tequila.
  • Código 1530 tequila - which is produced in Jalisco, Mexico - is available in 50 U.S. states and has a presence in over 30 markets globally.
  • PDRDF will add Código Mezcal Artesanal and Código Mezcal Ancestral to its Mezcal portfolio built around the Del Maguey and Ojo de Tigre brands.
  • PDRDF last week raised its minority stake in Sovereign Brands' super premium wine and spirits portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.