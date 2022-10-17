Pernod Ricard to acquire majority stake in Código 1530 tequila
Oct. 17, 2022 2:54 PM ETPernod Ricard SA (PDRDF)PRNDYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) said Monday it will acquire a majority stake in Código 1530 tequila, a range of ultra-premium and prestige tequila.
- Código 1530 tequila - which is produced in Jalisco, Mexico - is available in 50 U.S. states and has a presence in over 30 markets globally.
- PDRDF will add Código Mezcal Artesanal and Código Mezcal Ancestral to its Mezcal portfolio built around the Del Maguey and Ojo de Tigre brands.
- PDRDF last week raised its minority stake in Sovereign Brands' super premium wine and spirits portfolio.
