JPMorgan's Carlos Hernandez to retire from investment banking chair role - report

Oct. 17, 2022 3:03 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • After 36 years at the bank, Carlos Hernandez will retire next year from his role as JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) executive chair of investment and corporate banking, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing an internal memo.
  • Hernandez, who works closely with the lender's CEO, Jamie Dimon, is planning to leave JPM at the end of Q1 2023 after first joining in 1986.
  • The WSJ did not specify who would succeed Hernandez, though it noted that the structure of his team will stay mostly the same.
  • JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
  • The depository institution's Corporate and Investment Banking revenue, meanwhile, slipped 1% to $11.9B in Q3 vs. Q2, and down 4% Y/Y.
  • Earlier, JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquency edges up in September.

Comments

