Hasbro Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 17, 2022 3:19 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (-18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (-14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
Comments