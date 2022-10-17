Albertsons Companies Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 17, 2022 3:20 PM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.7B (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
