J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (+30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.8B (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
