Hydrogen-based fuel supplier eCombustible has terminated its merger agreement with Patrick Orlando's SPAC Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE).

Benessere said in an SEC filing that eCombustible terminated the merger by letter on Oct. 8. The SPAC added that the merger agreement allowed for either party to terminate the agreement if the combination was not consummated by Oct. 7.

Benessere is run by Patrick Orlando, who also runs Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), which has been engaged in a high profile merger with Trump Media.

eCombustible and Benessere announced plans to merge in November 2021, with eCombustible shareholders slated to receive $805M in stock from a newly formed successor entity to Benessere.

In January, Benessere shareholders voted to extend the deadline for consummating a deal to July 7. The deadline was later extended a second time to January 7, 2023.