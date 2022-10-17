TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) +2.9% after saying it will team up with 3 Rivers Energy Partners to use feedstock from Brown-Forman's (BF.A) (BF.B) Jack Daniels whiskey distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn., to produce renewable natural gas.

Under the new partnership, TC Energy (TRP) said it will spend C$29.3M on the project that will produce RNG with a carbon intensity score that is 50% lower than traditional natural gas, and will transport and sell the biogas to a local utility once the facility begins operations in 2024.

TC Energy (TRP) said a byproduct of the Jack Daniels distilling process will be broken down to generate methane gases recovered as biogas, and a biogas upgrade plant will remove contaminants to produce pipeline-quality RNG that will be directly connected to the local natural gas utility; liquid fertilizer also will be produced in the process, processed, stored and distributed to meet local agriculture demand.

The two companies also committed to jointly develop future renewable natural gas projects.

