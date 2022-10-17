About a month after the U.S. rolled out COVID-19 boosters adjusted for the Omicron subvariant, less than 5% of Americans have obtained the updated shots indicating a slow uptake compared to the initial vaccination drive in 2020.

The booster vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) adjusted for Omicron subvariants BA.4, and BA.5 were made available for those aged 12 years and above over the recent Labor Day weekend.

During the first four weeks of the immunization drive, 7.6M people in the country have received the redesigned vaccines, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Notably, within a month of the initial vaccination campaign against COVID in late 2020, 13M Americans received COVID-19 vaccines despite supply constraints, CDC data indicates.

However, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, is upbeat on the initial uptake. "We think that's a really good start. Also, let me be very clear, we need to continue and up that pace as we get into October," he said early this month.

According to the latest CDC data as of Oct. 12, about 14.8M Americans have received the updated shots, less than 7% of the eligible population.

Meanwhile, Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, raised concerns over the uptake, noting that the government may have wasted limited funds on buying retooled vaccines.

"It could have been allocated to other things. Can they get a refund? I don't know how they're going to get to 100 million," he said.

Messenger-RNA-based vaccine makers Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and their rival Moderna (MRNA) have agreed to provide the U.S. government with 105M and 66M doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine doses, respectively, to implement a fall booster campaign.