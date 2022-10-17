Nancy Pelosi's husband sells calls in Micron, Nvidia for loss, exercises Alphabet options

Oct. 17, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • A new congressional trading form filed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed that her husband Paul sold call options in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for a loss of less than $1M, while making other trades.
  • The filing, which stems from CongressTrading.com, a database that keeps track of lawmaker's stock trades, shows that Paul Pelosi lost $392,575 on the Micron (MU) call options he purchased in December 2021.
  • The 82-year-old Pelosi also lost $361,476 on Nvidia (NVDA) call options he bought in July 2021.
  • The report also details that Paul exercised 200 call options to buy Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) for roughly $2M and let call options on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) expire for a loss of $132,824.
  • Both the Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Disney (DIS) call options were also purchased in December 2021, Seeking Alpha reported at the time.
  • The transactions all took place on September 16, the filing added.
  • Earlier this month, investment firm Citi cut its earnings estimates on Nvidia (NVDA), citing worries over slowing data center sales as a result of the weakening global economy.

