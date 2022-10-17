Livent rated new Neutral at J.P. Morgan with wide range of lithium price outcomes

Lithium prices are surging, with benchmark prices at a record high ~$75K/metric ton, alongside demand as battery manufacturers scramble to secure supply, but that does not mean everyone on Wall Street is recommending lithium stocks.

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas launched coverage Monday of lithium producer Livent (NYSE:LTHM) with a mere Hold rating and $28 price target, saying the risk of recession in Europe and the U.S. and a stalling of growth in China are "meaningful."

Livent (LTHM) boasts a "strong earnings trajectory," Zekauskas said, forecasting earnings will grow from $0.18/share in 2021 to $1.50/share in 2022 and $2.30 in 2023, and the company's balance sheet is very strong with minimal net debt, potentially placing it in a net free cash flow position by year-end 2023.

But the analyst sees a wide range of lithium price outcomes should weakness in global auto production loosen lithium supply/demand balances; at a benchmark lithium price of $40K/ton, Zekauskas projects free cash flow yield for Livent (LTHM) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in 2023 at 0.3%, or near breakeven, and 5.2%, respectively, while at prices of $70K/ton, yields would be dramatically higher at nearly 9% and 16%, respectively.

Zekauskas has rated top lithium miner Albemarle (ALB) as a Hold since May 2021; his price target for the stock is $270.

(LTHM) +4% and (ALB) +4.4% in Monday's trading; (LIT) +3.3%.

Bank of America analysts also recently turned bearish on Livent (LTHM), concerned that lithium prices are near a peak.