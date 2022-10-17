Alaska Airlines reaches tentative agreement with pilots union

The Air Line Pilots Association International announced that the Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) pilots it represents “overwhelmingly approved” a tentative agreement on a 3 year contract.

Per the terms of the deal, improvements to job security, pay, scheduling flexibility, and other quality-of-life provisions. The new wages were called “top-of-industry” while accommodations were made for pay increases in line with industry norms. The union said that 82% of pilots voted in favor of the new agreement.

“For years, we’ve been polling our pilots to ensure this agreement would meet their needs, and today’s vote makes it clear that the major deficiencies in our contract have been addressed,” said Capt. Will McQuillen, chairman of the Alaska Airlines Master Executive Council. “During this negotiations cycle, we made significant improvements to problematic areas of the contract, which will now allow our pilots to have a better work-life balance, among other important provisions.”

Alaska Airlines (ALK) stock slid 0.72% on Monday.

