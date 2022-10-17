Trucker strike disrupts Sysco facility in Massachusetts

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is facing disruption at one of its facilities in Massachusetts with striking truckers blocking an exit used by trucks.

Police arrested at least 20 people because employees at the facility were unable to leave and the picket line became disorderly.

The strike started early on Monday when 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton. The local police said it spent two hours negotiating with picketers before making the arrests when some union members continued to incite a hostile picket line. Some assault and battery arrests were made as well.

About 300 Sysco drivers represented by the Teamsters Local 653 began their strike on October 1 looking for higher wages and improved benefits.

Sysco's statement provided to media: "While we are disappointed in the Teamsters leadership’s ongoing decision to have our employees out on strike without letting them vote, we respect their right to do so under the law... What we can’t respect is violence, disorderly conduct, intimidation, or threats, on or off the strike line, targeting our employees, vendors, customers, or the public."

Sysco (SYY) is expected to report Q3 earnings during the first week of November.