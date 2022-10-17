BCB Bancorp increases stock buyback program
Oct. 17, 2022 4:07 PM ETBCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) said Monday it amended its stock buyback program to increase the number of shares yet to be repurchased from ~82.4K shares to 500K shares.
- Under the earlier repurchase program, BCB Bancorp (BCBP) was authorized to buy back up to 500K shares.
- As of Sept. 30, ~417.7K shares had been repurchased.
- The 500K shares newly authorized to be repurchased represent ~2.9% of BCB Bancorp's (BCBP) outstanding stock.
- As of Sept. 30, BCB Bancorp (BCBP) had ~17M outstanding shares.
- BCB Bancorp (BCBP) may modify or terminate the new repurchase program at any time.
