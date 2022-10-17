Apollo names Carey F. Lathrop as credit business' operations chief
Oct. 17, 2022 4:09 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has appointed industry veteran Carey F. Lathrop as a partner and chief operating officer of its credit business.
- Prior to joining Apollo, Lathrop spent over 30 years at Citibank, most recently as its Global Co-Head of Markets and previously as COO of Citibank N.A. He is also a former member of the US Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
