Apollo names Carey F. Lathrop as credit business' operations chief

Oct. 17, 2022
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has appointed industry veteran Carey F. Lathrop as a partner and chief operating officer of its credit business.
  • Prior to joining Apollo, Lathrop spent over 30 years at Citibank, most recently as its Global Co-Head of Markets and previously as COO of Citibank N.A. He is also a former member of the US Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. 
