Marathon Digital reaches $24M settlement with ex-CEO Merrick Okamoto

Oct. 17, 2022 4:11 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) has agreed to pay Merrick Okamoto, the company's former CEO and chairman, $24M in a settlement deal, according to an SEC filing dated Monday.
  • The agreement was in connection with a dispute about the settlement of certain restricted stock unit awards granted to Okamoto, who retired from his roles at the company last year. He was succeeded by the current CEO and chairman, Fred Thiel.
  • Okamoto, meanwhile, agreed to a broad release of known or unknown claims against MARA relating to its 2018 incentive plan, the filling said.
  • The miner also reached settlements regarding certain stock unit awards previously granted to five other individuals, including Thiel, which totaled ~$1M.
  • Marathon Digital (MARA) stock gapped up 13.3% amid a broad risk-on day, especially as bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 1.1% to $19.54K.
  • Previously, (Oct. 6) Marathon Digital bitcoin production nearly doubles to 360 in September.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.