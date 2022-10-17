Ra Medical Systems raises $7.6M through completed ATM facility
Oct. 17, 2022 4:14 PM ETRa Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) has announced the completion of its at-the-market facility, raising gross proceeds of $7.6M.
- The Co. sold 1,072,246 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $7.09/share, as adjusted for a reverse split effected Sept. 30, 2022, resulting in net proceeds of ~$7.4M.
- As of Oct. 10, 2022, the Co. had 2,161,429 shares of common stock outstanding.
- “Proceeds from this offering help us meet the conditions of the proposed merger with Catheter Precision, and are another step toward bringing our shareholders the value of their groundbreaking electrophysiology technology to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical CEO.
