Tanger increases loan capacity by $25M, extends maturity
Oct. 17, 2022 4:21 PM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) amended its $300M unsecured term loan, increasing its capacity to $325M, extending its maturity and reducing its pricing margin, the owner of open-air outlet centers said Monday.
- The loan's maturity is extended through January 2027, plus a one-year extension option. And its applicable pricing margin is changed to LIBOR + 125 basis points to adjusted SOFR + 120 bps based on Tanger's current credit rating.
- "This amendment improves our liquidity, leaves no unsecured debt maturities until 2026, and further strengthens Tanger's balance sheet as part of our commitment to deliver long-term growth for shareholders," said President and CEO Stephen Yalof.
- The company also said it recently refinanced secured mortgages at its Columbus, Ohio, and Southaven, Mississippi, (Memphis) properties, extending the maturity dates to October 2032 and October 2026 (plus a one-year extension option), respectively.
- As a result of these financing activities, the weighted average term to maturity of total outstanding debt, including extension options and Tanger's (SKT) pro rata share of unconsolidated joint ventures, was increased from 4.8 years to 5.9 years.
- In August, the REIT lifted the lower end of its 2022 core FFO guidance after Q2 results reflected accelerated leasing activity.
