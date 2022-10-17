U.S. Physical Therapy says Hurricane Ian affected about 50 clinics, ~$395K in lost sales

Oct. 17, 2022 4:22 PM ETU.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Hurricane Ian banner with storm clouds background. Hurricane alert. 3D illustration.

Rodrigo/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on Monday said 51 of its 614 clinics were affected by Hurricane Ian, leading to business interruptions in parts of the states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
  • USPH estimated that about 3.5K patient visits - representing around $300K in revenue and gross profits - were lost from Sept. 26-30.
  • Another 1.1K patient visits - representing around $95K in revenue and gross profits - were lost in the first week of Oct., the company said in a statement.
  • USPH said it expects continued interruption at several clinics for the next few weeks.
  • The company is set to announce its Q3 results in Nov. The consensus estimates are $0.55 EPS and $138.11M revenue.
  • USPH stock +2.2% to $79.11 after hours.

