U.S. Physical Therapy says Hurricane Ian affected about 50 clinics, ~$395K in lost sales
Oct. 17, 2022 4:22 PM ETU.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on Monday said 51 of its 614 clinics were affected by Hurricane Ian, leading to business interruptions in parts of the states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
- USPH estimated that about 3.5K patient visits - representing around $300K in revenue and gross profits - were lost from Sept. 26-30.
- Another 1.1K patient visits - representing around $95K in revenue and gross profits - were lost in the first week of Oct., the company said in a statement.
- USPH said it expects continued interruption at several clinics for the next few weeks.
- The company is set to announce its Q3 results in Nov. The consensus estimates are $0.55 EPS and $138.11M revenue.
- USPH stock +2.2% to $79.11 after hours.
Comments (1)