Equity Lifestyle Properties FFO of $0.70 beats by $0.01, revenue of $380.97M beats by $5.81M

Oct. 17, 2022 4:23 PM ETEquity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Equity Lifestyle Properties press release (NYSE:ELS): Q3 FFO of $0.70 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $380.97M (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.81M.
  • Q3 2022 Core MH base rental income: 5.9% growth compared to the same period in 2021, which reflects 5.5% growth from rate increases and 0.4% from occupancy gains.
  • Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida on September 28, 2022. Approximately 60% of our Florida portfolio was in the path of the storm as it moved across the state.
  • 2022 Guidance: EPS $1.46 to $1.52; FFO $2.60 to $2.66; Normalized FFO $2.64 to $2.70 vs. consensus of $2.73.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.