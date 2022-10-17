Equity Lifestyle Properties FFO of $0.70 beats by $0.01, revenue of $380.97M beats by $5.81M
Oct. 17, 2022 4:23 PM ETEquity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equity Lifestyle Properties press release (NYSE:ELS): Q3 FFO of $0.70 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $380.97M (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.81M.
- Q3 2022 Core MH base rental income: 5.9% growth compared to the same period in 2021, which reflects 5.5% growth from rate increases and 0.4% from occupancy gains.
- Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida on September 28, 2022. Approximately 60% of our Florida portfolio was in the path of the storm as it moved across the state.
- 2022 Guidance: EPS $1.46 to $1.52; FFO $2.60 to $2.66; Normalized FFO $2.64 to $2.70 vs. consensus of $2.73.
