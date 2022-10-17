Exelon promotes Butler to President/COO; Jones to succeed Nigro as CFO

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) said Monday it is adding the role of President to current Senior VP and COO Calvin Butler's responsibilities, and named former Senior VP of Corporate Finance Jeanne Jones as its new CFO, succeeding Joseph Nigro.

Butler joined Exelon (EXC) in 2008, holding various senior leadership positions at Exelon, ComEd and BGE; Jones joined the company in 2007, and spent time as ComEd's CFO.

Nigro served as Exelon's (EXC) CFO since 2018, as spending five years as CEO of the Constellation retail and wholesale energy trading business; he will conclude a 26-year career at the company at the end of March after six months as senior advisor to the CEO.

Exelon (EXC) recently became a standalone transmission and distribution Utility and is "positioned well to benefit from grid enhancements over the coming years," Mike Zaccardi writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

