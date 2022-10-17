Intel eyes under $20B valuation for Mobileye unit in IPO - report

Oct. 17, 2022

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has cut valuation for its upcoming initial public offering of its self-driving car unit Mobileye Global (MBLY) as it's set to launch a roadshow for the IPO on Tuesday.
  • Mobileye (MBLY) is targeting a valuation of under $20 billion after originally seeing a valuation of about $50 billion, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The Mobileye unit is also expected to sell a small number of shares than originally planed.
  • Mobileye (MBLY) will debut the roadshow for an IPO on Tuesday, one day later than originally expected, according to the WSJ.
  • The news comes after Mobileye Global (MBLY) filed for an IPO late last month. The IPO filing followed a drastic cut to the expected valuation for the unit, to about $30B from a previously hoped-for $50B.
  • In March, Intel (INTC) said that it had confidentially submitted its draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the IPO.

