Intel eyes under $20B valuation for Mobileye unit in IPO - report
Oct. 17, 2022 4:32 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), MBLYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has cut valuation for its upcoming initial public offering of its self-driving car unit Mobileye Global (MBLY) as it's set to launch a roadshow for the IPO on Tuesday.
- Mobileye (MBLY) is targeting a valuation of under $20 billion after originally seeing a valuation of about $50 billion, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. The Mobileye unit is also expected to sell a small number of shares than originally planed.
- Mobileye (MBLY) will debut the roadshow for an IPO on Tuesday, one day later than originally expected, according to the WSJ.
- The news comes after Mobileye Global (MBLY) filed for an IPO late last month. The IPO filing followed a drastic cut to the expected valuation for the unit, to about $30B from a previously hoped-for $50B.
- In March, Intel (INTC) said that it had confidentially submitted its draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the IPO.
